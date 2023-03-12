The Land
Carcoar yearling heifers sell to $1600

By Karen Bailey
March 12 2023 - 4:00pm
Sally Prass, Rigadoon, Cowra, sold 10-month-old 347kg Red Angus heifers for $1305 a head. They topped the weaner heifer market at Carcoar last Friday. Picture by Karen Bailey.

AS THE season in the Central Tablelands continues to dry out, the supply of store cattle lifted at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, last Friday.

