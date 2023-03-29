The Land
Time ripe for winter sowing in the wake of this week's wet weather

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated March 29 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
It's gumboot weather at Cooma which recorded 38mm for the week with 27mm falling on Tuesday. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
Wide-spread rain across much of NSW, except for the far west, has turned the country around ahead of winter sowing.

