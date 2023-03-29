Wide-spread rain across much of NSW, except for the far west, has turned the country around ahead of winter sowing.
After a week of steady falls the tablelands received a bucketing on Tuesday night, with up to 112mm at Ben Lomond which set the gullies running and threatened fences bordering watercourses.
Angus breeder Andrew Landenberger reported the Mann River running a banker along his boundary after heavy rain so loud he couldn't sleep resulted in knee-deep run-off past the house and fences down in places.
"We had been waiting for the rain. It was drying out on top but we're right to go now," he said pointing out winter planting would now commence on the family's Delungra cropping property.
Balala Station near Kingstown collected 95mm in the gauge for 24 hours over Tuesday which filled the dams and set watercourses flowing.
"I can't recall that much rain in one day," said Richard Daugherty, who added up about 140mm for the duration of the weather event . "It's beautiful to see the country running again. It's good for winter feed. The dams had dropped previously and it took a while for the creek to come up."
At Bandon Grove via Dungog heavy rain on the Barrington Tops has produced enough run-off to threaten fences in paddocks owned by James and Suzanne Landers. Earlier Wednesday morning the local SES warned downstream graziers about the threat of flash run-off.
At Mt Seaview on the Upper Hastings the gauge showed more than 180mm for the week.
In the Riverina good soaking rains delivered up to 76mm at Adelong and 72mm at Narrandera for the week.
In the far north-west near Wanaaring Peter and Wendy Hughes are not feeling the love, with just 4mm from the rain event and a country drying out.
"We've had no moisture for seven or eight weeks," said Peter Hughes. "The roads are going to bulldust."
