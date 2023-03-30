The Land
Cattle market holds firm at Dunedoo

By Karen Bailey
March 30 2023 - 5:03pm
There were 690 cattle offered at Dunedoo on Wednesday and the market was firm on recent sales.
WEANER steers sold to a top of $1380 a head during the Dunedoo store cattle sale on Wednesday.

