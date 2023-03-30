WEANER steers sold to a top of $1380 a head during the Dunedoo store cattle sale on Wednesday.
Angus Stuart, Milling Stuart, Dunedoo, said there were 690 head offered and the market was firm on recent sales.
"If we keep getting a bit of rain that will help keep the market firm," Mr Stuart said.
Weaner steers sold from $720 - for some smaller, lighter types - up to $1380 for the heavier pens.
The weaner heifers ranged from $640 to $1010.
Mr Stuart said the yearling steers attracting winning bids from $1100 to $1420, while the heifers sold from $1000 to $1070.
The cows with calves sold from $1500 to $2120 a unit.
Ian and Judy Haynes, Dunedoo, sold 40 Red Angus/Shorthorn steers, aged from 12 to 13 months, by Talooby Red Angus bulls for $1360 to $1420.
Ian Medd, Merriwa, sold what the selling agents described as "outstanding quality" black Limousin/Shorthorn weaner steers, six to eight months, for $1260.
Newry at Merriwa offered young Charolais cows with calves by a Caloona Charolais bull for $2120 a unit. The cows were pregnancy-tested-in-calf to a son of Paratrooper Angus bull and due to commence calving at the end of July for eight weeks.
Cattle from the estate of the late HJ Rouse, Coolah, were offered during the sale. Very quite and yard weaned Charolais/Shorthorn steers aged eight to 10 months sold from $1160 to $1210. While similar aged Angus heifers sold for $1020.
A and J Rindfleish, Mendooran, sold Angus weaner heifers for $1010, while Tinman Farming, Dunedoo, sold 12 PTIC Shorthorn females for $1750.
Lorraine Station sold cattle which had been on agistment at Dunedoo. Their very quite to handle Charolais/Droughtmaster steers, aged 18 to 20 months, sold for $1190 to $1280.
The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart, Dunedoo, and PT Lord, Dakin and Associates, Dubbo.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
