Inverell yarded 1474 head of store cattle on Thursday with Angus steers selling to $1512 and heifers to $1217.
The majority of steers, 280-330kg, 437 head, averaged 432.2c/kg or $1317.46. Heavier yearlings 330-400kg averaged 394.4 or $1428.02
The majority of heifers, 200-280kg, 287 head, averaged 368.8c/kg or $906.25. The heavier end, 330-40kg, averaged 368c/kg or $1217.47.
Two pens of 67 Angus steers from Clerkness Pastoral at Bundarra made the top money, 325.5 kilograms at 423 cents a kilogram.
Clerkness manager Chris Strahle said the entire run of 617 head, pasture reared, and consigned to the CL Squires sale averaged $1280 for all calves - Angus, Charolais and Simmental - with the Charolais heifers making $1207 for 328kg going to a Glen Innes buyer.
"I was quite pleased with the sale," he said, pointing out that recent storm rain to 104mm on Tuesday has set up the country for winter.
The McIndoe family, Smithston Farms, Glencoe, sold Angus cross mixed sex weaners to a sale top of 518c/kg for 240kg or $1243.20 for steers. The 217 head averaged 263kg to bring $1142/hd.
"I thought it was a good sale under the current market," said Dugald McIndoe who farms with his wife Rebecca, daughter Isle and parents Bill and Irene. "The rain helped the buyers with some optimism."
Neville McIntyre, Pinkett, sold 10 Angus steers 316kg for 436c/kg or $1377.76 while six of their sisters 293kg made 374c/kg or $1095.82.
"They've had their time," he said. "It's time to start work on next year's crop of calves. There's been a turnaround in the season. We're blessed."
J and D Presnell, Guyra, sold Angus steers 352kg for 394c/kg or $1386.88, going to NH Foods' Whyalla feedlot, via Texas, Qld.
Matt Brown, Gravesend, sold Angus steers 328kg for 400c/kg or $1312 going to Whyalla. His heifers 306kg made 348c/kg or $1064.88.
The sale was hosted by CL Squires under the RMA Network banner with Robbie Bloch and Tom Oakes calling the bids.
