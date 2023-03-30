The Land
Inverell store sale fully firm as storm rain delivers a bevvy of buyers to the market

By Jamie Brown
March 31 2023 - 7:00am
Guyra trader Shane Davidson was in the market for female cattle at Inverell on Thursday pictured with a pen of Smithston Farms' black baldy heifers, 260kg, that made 372c/kg or 967.20.
Inverell yarded 1474 head of store cattle on Thursday with Angus steers selling to $1512 and heifers to $1217.

Local News

