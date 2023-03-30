Tenterfield yarded 1500 head of store cattle during Thursday's special sale with weaner steers to $1539, yearlings to $2003 and milk tooth heifers to $1436.
Buyers took cattle to Queensland and for the first time this season to Victoria, with recent rain the prompting factor.
To kick off the bidding, George and Evalyn Mulherin, Bungulla, sold Angus weaner steers 405kg for 380c/kg to make that top money, going to NH Foods' Whyalla feedlot via Texas, Qld.
Their heifers made $1248.90, sold to Ross Nicholson and Donna Ward, Jennings, who will put them to a Ghinni Ghi bull.
The couple also bought Angus heifers from Geoff Robertson, Boonoo Boonoo, 327kg for 354c/kg or $1157.58.
Mr Robertson's Angus steers, with Sara Park blood, 345kg, for 415c/kg returned $1431.75.
"Our season started well then turned dry," Mr Robertson said. "These calves had a good start for their first three months. I didn't feed last winter which was the first time in a while."
Volume buyers Lee and Terese Robertson, Banaba Pastoral at Kindon, Qld, north-east of Goondiwindi, took home a truckload including Angus steers from Andrew Curr, Tenterfield, 272kg for 450c/kg or $1224.
"We've got feed and we're increasing our numbers," said Mrs Robertson who had to divert around the flooded Inglewood to Texas road on the way to the sale.
M.R. Hutchings, Snakes Valley Road, sold Angus steers 301kg for 445c/kg or $1339.45 going to local backgrounders Jim and John Hurtz.
Angus steers sold to 514c/kg for 199kg from Mark and Ange Harvey, Mt McKenzie, going to a Glencoe backgrounder.
Brad Halliday, Bluff Rock, sold Charolais cross steers 272.6kg for 474c/kg or $1292.44 going to Banaba Pastoral.
Santa Gertrudis cross calves from Templeton Farms, 237kg made 456c/kg or $1080.72 going to Roma.
Poll Hereford heifers from F.C Hamilton, via Deepwater, 299kg brought 300c/kg or $897 going to repeat client Peter Stewart, Deepwater, who maintains a Hereford cow base which he puts to Santa Gertrudis bulls.
"The Santa/Hereford is tougher and goes ahead in those drier conditions," he said.
Very quiet Angus milk tooth heifers with Nairn Park and Inglebrae blood from Lex and Lorna Paterson, Vinegar Hill Road via Legume, ready to join, delivered a top heifer price of 400c/kg for 359kg or $1436 going to breed at Dingo Hill.
The couple's milk tooth Angus steers 491kg made 408c/kg or $2003.28 and sold direct to Rangers Valley feedlot.
The sale was hosted by Harold Curry and Alford and Duff livestock agents under the RMA Network banner with Matthew Duff and Steve Alford calling the bids.
