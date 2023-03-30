The Land
Buyer demand for Tenterfield weaners

By Jamie Brown
March 31 2023 - 8:00am
Geoff Robertson, Boonoo Boonoo, sold Angus steers with Sara Park blood, 345kg, for 415c/kg or $1431.75 at Tenterfield on Thursday.
Tenterfield yarded 1500 head of store cattle during Thursday's special sale with weaner steers to $1539, yearlings to $2003 and milk tooth heifers to $1436.

