Wallangra Angus bull and female sale a hit with commercial buyers

By Clare Adcock
March 31 2023 - 6:00pm
Stud principals Margaret and Troy Whip with the top-priced Wallangra Scotty. Picture: Clare Adcock
Commercial producers from across Queensland were keen to invest in the Wallangra Angus sire genetics at the second annual on-property bull and heifer sale, while 45 per cent of the female contingent is bound for new homes over the border into New South Wales.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

