Commercial producers from across Queensland were keen to invest in the Wallangra Angus sire genetics at the second annual on-property bull and heifer sale, while 45 per cent of the female contingent is bound for new homes over the border into New South Wales.
At the fall of the hammer; 40 of the 43 bulls offered sold for a clearance of 93 per cent and an average price of $9450, while 20 of the 24 stud heifers on offer sold for a clearance of 83 per cent, and an average price of $3663.
Two of the 14 lots of five commercial heifers sold for $2700 and $2200 respectively, with a number of lots selling at the conclusion of the sale, taking the clearance rate to 92 per cent.
The top priced bull, lot 16, Wallangra Scotty, sold for $15,000 to the Woodard family, Taroom.
The son of Wallangra Poodle P10, out of Wallangra Ivy J66, weighed 806 kilograms, with an EMA of 120 centimetres squared, scrotal circumference of 36cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of five and seven millimetres respectively.
With more than ten bid cards taking home two or more bulls, it was no doubt a volume buyers market.
The Bode family from McKinlay took home the largest draft, with five bulls averaging $7600, followed by Bonisch Cattle Co, Injune, with four bulls averaging $10,500.
While the majority of the bulls were bound for commercial herds in southern and western Queensland, the stud females were hugely popular with southern producers, with Eurella stud SSH Angus taking home four heifers averaging $4313, and the Milnar family, also from New South Wales, securing five for an average price of $3800.
