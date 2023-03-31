The Land
JAD Speckle Park tie top priced bull sale record with $55,000

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated March 31 2023 - 8:34pm, first published 8:30pm
With top price, JAD Sizzler S50, are back - Nick Fogarty, Bower & Livermore, Brian Leslie, Dairy Livestock Services, Jock Potter, Ron Potter Farms; front - Ben Wesley, Big Star Speckle Park, and Amy and Justin Dickens, JAD Speckle Park.
The fifth annual JAD Speckle Park Bull and Female sale drew strong competition which saw the stud tie it's record price of $55,000 on the way to grossing over $1.1 million.

