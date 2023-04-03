The Land
Rain brings a bright outlook at Armidale weaner sale

JB
By Jamie Brown
April 4 2023 - 7:00am
Ken and Brett Waters, Gostwyk, with their top pen of champion steers, making $1519.20. Their champion heifers brought a bid of 370c/kg for 334kg or $1235.39 to top the sale price for female weaners.
Armidale New England Livestock Selling Facility penned 1504 head of weaner cattle, with a few yearlings, for Monday's sale with a top price for steers to $1568.31 and an average for all steers and heifers of $1168.13.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

