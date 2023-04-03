Armidale New England Livestock Selling Facility penned 1504 head of weaner cattle, with a few yearlings, for Monday's sale with a top price for steers to $1568.31 and an average for all steers and heifers of $1168.13.
Steers 200-280kg averaged 475.1c/kg or $1200.93 and reached a top of $1355.
Most weaner steers 280 to 330kg averaged 439.6c/kg or $1332.81.
Heifers 200 to 280kg averaged 347.4c/kg or $842.68 and reached a top of 402c/kg and $1012.
Heifers 280-330kg averaged 344.1c/kg or $1026.80 and reached a top of 372c/kg and $1094.88.
Overall champion weaners were awarded to Brett and Lorraine Waters, Gostwyck with their top pen of steers making $1519.20 for 360kg at 422 cents a kilogram, going to Whyallah feedlot via Texas, Qld.
Their champion heifers brought a bid of 370c/kg for 334kg or $1235.39 to top the sale price for female weaners.
Champion Angus steers from Kranga Cattle Co, Thalgarrah, 332kg made 442c/kg or $1467.44.
One pen of Angus milk tooth yearling steers from Andrew Gifford made the sale-top price of 380c/kg for 397kg or $1568.31.
Top selling steers on a cents per kilo basis were Angus, EU accredited, from CM and GS Murphy, 201kg for 522c/kg or $1049.22
Another pen 236kg made 520c/kg or $1227.20.
Bron Co Trust at Thalgarrah sold Angus steers 362kg for 426c/kg or $1388.76 going to Whyallah Beef.
John and Ava Tobin, Wards Mistake, sold Hereford steers 287kg for 394c/kg or $1130.78. Their Angus/Hereford 318kg made 406c/kg or $1291.08.
Martlett Commodities, Armidale, sold Angus steers 407kg for 380c/kg or $1546.60.
Brian and Helen Menzies, Dangarsleigh, sold Angus steers 366kg for 428c/kg or $1566.48, going to Whyallah Beef.
"I'm very happy with the price our steers made," said Mr Menzies. "The rain we had really made all the difference."
The couple's cross bred steers 326kg made 412c/kg or $1343.12.
Les Forde, Kentucky, sold black baldy Angus cross steers 297kg for 420c/kg or $1247.40 going to Walcha.
The 95 year old producer was happy with the results, and recalled by comparison the mid 1970s when he ended up with no cattle at all.
Alternative education facility Backtrack Youth, Blue Knobby Road at Enmore, sold Angus steers 236kg for 486c/kg going to the Darling Downs.
Charolais/Angus heifers from Gavin and Tracey Strelitz at Uralla, 307kg made 348c/kg or $1068.36
Monday's sale was hosted by Armitage and Buckley with Tom Piddington and Luke Heagney catching the bids.
