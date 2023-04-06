The long trip all the way from Mundubbera, Qld, was worthwhile for Whitaker Brahmans, which won the best exhibit and grand champion female.
Junior and grand female: Whitaker Miss Paris (H), Whitaker Brahmans, Mundubbera. Reserve: Whitaker Miss Sherry, Whitaker Brahmans.
Senior female: BT Charlie Dee (PP), BT Brahmans, Dubbo. Res: Whitaker Miss Lily, Whitaker Brahmans.
Junior bull: Blanco Ganado Veteran, Blanco Ganado, Nabiac. Res: Whitaker Mr Yeti, Whitaker Brahmans.
Senior and grand bull and best exhibit: Whitaker Mr Cruiser, Whitaker Brahmans. Res: Mogul Red Laredo, Mogul Brahmans, Casino.
Judge: Brett McCamley, Fern Hill Brahmans, Rockhampton.
