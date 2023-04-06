The Land
Home/Sydney Royal/Sydney Royal Cattle

Sydney Royal Brahmans

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
Updated April 6 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The long trip all the way from Mundubbera, Qld, was worthwhile for Whitaker Brahmans, which won the best exhibit and grand champion female.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Norris

Andrew Norris

Editor

Editor at The Land

More from Sydney Royal Cattle
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.