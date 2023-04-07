The Land
Home/News

Sydney Royal trade steer and heifer results

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
April 7 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Humphries and Rhys Robinson from St Stanislaus College, Bathurst, with the champion trade steer and heifer. Photo by Alexandra Bernard
Max Humphries and Rhys Robinson from St Stanislaus College, Bathurst, with the champion trade steer and heifer. Photo by Alexandra Bernard

A SPECKLE Park-cross steer that caught the judges eye straight away took out the trade steer and heifer show at Sydney Royal 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.