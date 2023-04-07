A SPECKLE Park-cross steer that caught the judges eye straight away took out the trade steer and heifer show at Sydney Royal 2023.
Under the eye of judge Matt Spry, Holbrook, the 14-month-old steer named Robin, was exhibited by St Stanislaus College, Bathurst, and bred by Wattle Grove Speckle Park, Oberon.
The steer, 468kg, was sired by Wattle Grove Bring It On P502 and out of a Limousin cow.
He had measurements of of 9mm rump fat and 6mm rib fat.
St Stanislaus College teacher Alex Clements said the boys had enjoyed working on the steer throughout term one.
"He is well muscled and has plenty of personality," she said.
He had been fed for 120 days on a ration from Conqueror Milling Company, Cootamundra.
The champion took out the 390 to 570kg class before taking the top spot and Mr Spry said the steer was a clear winner.
He said the steers overall carcase shape put it on top.
"He has real balance and is wide across the top," he said.
The reserve champion steer was the 481 to 570kg class winner, a Murray Grey/Limousin steer.
Exhibited by Mr John Willcocks and Mr David King the steer was 566kg and had measurements of 9mm rump fat and 8mm rib fat.
Mr Spry said the steer stood out, had a nice long body and had softness.
"He is beautifully covered," he said.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
