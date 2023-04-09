KINGAROY stud Sowden Speckle Park took out grand champion in the Speckle Park International promoted steer competition at Sydney Royal on Wednesday.
With Speckle Park being the feature breed for Sydney Royal 2023 the breed had their own steer competition with Matthew and Shannon Sowden's steer Goodguyswearblack taking out the 450kg and under purebred class before claiming the champion purebred steer and grand champion steer.
The steer, 446kg, was sired by Starbank Lacerta and out of Black Diamond Popcorn P203 and had measurements of 10mm rump fat and 8mm rib fat.
Sharon Sowden said the steer had been on feed since January, a combination of Dorroughby stockfeed and an intricate home made mix.
"He was a standout calf from the start," she said.
Goodguyswearblack proceeded to claim reserve champion middleweight in the open steer competition on Thursday.
The grand champion steer took out the top spot over the champion infused steer and grand champion first-cross steer.
Exhibited by St Stanislaus College, Bathurst, and bred by Wattle Grove Speckle Park, Oberon, the champion infused steer, 448kg, had measurements of 14mm rump fat and 9mm rib fat.
The champion first-cross steer was a Speckle Park/Angus exhibited and bred by Tim and Lauren Eastwell, Warwick.
Sired by Wattle Grove P711 the steer weighed 457kg and had measurements of 12mm rump fat and 10mm rib fat.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
