A bull with enormous power, growth combined with good movement impressed judge Peter Collins, Merridale Angus, Tennyson, Vic, for best exhbit in the Simmental judging on Saturday.
The bull, Hartfield Salvatore (PP), exhibited by Hartfield Simmentals, Leppington, overcame some tough competition from the grand female, Ausbred Mikimoto Pearl (PP), exhibited by Shannon Lawlor, Ausbred Simmentals, Kurmond.
Champions
Junior and grand female: Ausbred Mikimoto Pearl, Ausbred Simmentals, Kurmond. Reserve: Woonalee Tank S555, Hobbs Livestock, Garra.
Senior female: Ausbred Tahitian Pearl, Ausbred Simmentals. Res: VC Cream Soda S031, VC Simmentals, Binda.
Junior bull: Hobbs Livestock Sudden Impact, Hobbs Livestock. Res: Elite Sterling (P), Elite Simmentals, Meandarra, Qld.
Senior and grand bull and best exhibit: Hartfield Salvatore, Hartfield Simmentals, Leppington. Res: Herlo Park Rover, Herlo Park, Mulgoa.
Editor at The Land
