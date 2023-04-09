The Land
Hartfield bull wins Sydney Royal Simmental best exhibit

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
Updated April 9 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:30am
Simmental best exhibit, Hartfield Salvatore.
A bull with enormous power, growth combined with good movement impressed judge Peter Collins, Merridale Angus, Tennyson, Vic, for best exhbit in the Simmental judging on Saturday.

