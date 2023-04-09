A six tooth ram from Hollow Mount stud, Bigga was awarded the tri-coloured ribbon in the medium wool August shorn classes ahead of a younger ram from the same stud.
The 16.5 micron ram impressed judge Will Roberts, Victoria Downs stud, Morven, Qld, who said there was a lot to like about the entry, especially his structure and balance along with density of fleece.
"He had a beautiful pure head, stands very well on his feet and has a lovely tail setting which I really like and he is beautiful behind," he said.
"One thing we always worry about is whether our sheep are standing hocky or not and when their muscling is right in the back end they always stand well which he does."
The sole ewe in the medium wool classification - a four tooth also from Hollow Mount - was the champion ewe. The 18.2M had a 2.9SD, 16CV and 98.9CF.
Both Hollow Mount's champions had been recognised the previous day as the winning NSW Pair
