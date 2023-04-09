The Land
Sydney Show 2023: Hollow Mount Merino ram with 'structure and balance' wins medium wool

CM
By Catherine Miller
April 9 2023 - 11:00am
David Zouch, Hollow Mount stud, with the champion medium wool August shorn ram being sashed by 2023 Rural Achiever Sophie Wood with judge Will Roberts, Morven, Qld. Picture by Catherine Miller
A six tooth ram from Hollow Mount stud, Bigga was awarded the tri-coloured ribbon in the medium wool August shorn classes ahead of a younger ram from the same stud.

CM

Catherine Miller

Local News

