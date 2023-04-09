The Land
Home/Sydney Royal/Sydney Royal Sheep

Greenland dominates August shorn Poll Merino classes | PHOTOS

CM
By Catherine Miller
April 9 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It may have only been a small showing of August shorn Poll Merinos, but the two interstate judges Joe Dahlitz, Roemahkita, Cummins, SA, and Jeremy King, Rangeview stud, Darkan, WA, were impressed with the quality of the entries put before them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Miller

More from Sydney Royal Sheep
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.