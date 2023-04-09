Greenland dominates August shorn Poll Merino classes | PHOTOS

It may have only been a small showing of August shorn Poll Merinos, but the two interstate judges Joe Dahlitz, Roemahkita, Cummins, SA, and Jeremy King, Rangeview stud, Darkan, WA, were impressed with the quality of the entries put before them.
John, Jenny and Greg Alcock, Greenland Merino stud, Bungarby, had a great showing taking out three of the four ram championships- fine wool, superfine and medium wool.
Mr King said his fine wool champion was hard to fault.
"He is an upstanding ram with great body weight and carcase with free growing wool," he said.
The ram was sired by Roseville Park 81 and out of one of their stud's donor ewes won one of the junior championships at the Great Southern Supreme Merino Show at Canberra in January.
"He has a good long staple with free growing wool and a big long carcase on a stud poll head," Greg Alcock said.
The medium wool- which was the winner of the four tooth class -was described by Mr Dahlitz as a "very good all round sheep".
The 20.5-micron ram which had a 3.0SD, 14.7CV and 99.3CF was sired by Roseville Park 72.
"He has a very pure soft muzzle with lovely soft bright crimpy medium wool with a lovely staple length," he said.
Greenland's superfine champion was the objective measurement winner at last year's Sydney Show.
Mr King also had high praise for his ultrafine ram from Hillcreston, Bigga, NSW, describing it as a "terrific example".
"It has such soft wool and the micron reflects the real softness it has," he said.
The superfine champion ewe from Malcolm, Hayden and Bec Cox, Bocoble stud, Dubbo, NSW was a four tooth, which Mr King said had a "huge staple for the quality of wool".
Also at the show:
Champion ultrafine wool August shorn Poll Merino ram: Hillcreston, Bigga
Champion superfine August shorn Poll Merino ram: Greenland Merino stud, Bungarby
Champion superfine August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Bocoble, Dubbo
Champion fine wool August shorn Poll Merino ram: Greenland Merino stud
Reserve: Merryville
Champion medium wool August shorn Poll Merino ram: Greenland Merino stud
Champion fine-medium August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Merryville
Reserve: Bocoble
