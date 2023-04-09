Grathyln, Merryville and Shalimar Park Merino studs each had a spectacular day in the Sydney Royal Merino ring, taking out champion ribbons across the Ultrafine section.
The studs will progress through to further judging on Sunday, where the grand champions of the Ultrafine sections will be crowned.
Ultrafine Champions
August shorn ram: Grathlyn Pastoral Co, Hargraves. Res: Merryville Stud, Boorowa.
August shorn ewe: Merryville Stud, Boorowa. Res: Grathlyn Pastoral Co, Hargraves.
March shorn ram: Merryville Stud, Boorowa. Res: Merryville Stud, Boorowa.
March shorn ewe: Shalimar Park Merino Stud, Walcha. Res: Shalimar Park Merino Stud, Walcha.
Judge: Philip Carlon
