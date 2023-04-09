The Land
Home/News

Pine Creek wins Sydney Royal Urquhart and Hordern trophies

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
April 9 2023 - 7:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Urquhart perpetual trophy winner PC Great Northern R061 with Greg and Sharon Fuller, Pine Creek Angus, Woodstock, Bruce and Eliza Urquhart and judges Ben Noller, Duaringa, Qld, Wendy Mayne, Wairalda, and Ivan Price, Surat, Qld. Picture by Denis Howard
Urquhart perpetual trophy winner PC Great Northern R061 with Greg and Sharon Fuller, Pine Creek Angus, Woodstock, Bruce and Eliza Urquhart and judges Ben Noller, Duaringa, Qld, Wendy Mayne, Wairalda, and Ivan Price, Surat, Qld. Picture by Denis Howard

Like any great beer, the bubbles rise to the top, and that's exactly what Pine Creek Great Northern R061 did in today's Sydney Royal Show Urquhart Trophy class for best interbreed individual beef exhibit - he rose to the top.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.