For the sixth year in a row, a member of the Fuller family has won the Gordon Fuller Memorial Perpetual Trophy for the breeder's group interbreed at the Sydney Royal cattle show.
However, it was Christie Fuller's Diamond Angus the judge's pick, with a team made up of the junior champion Angus bull, Diamond The Situation; the senior champion cow, Diamond Ramblin Rose and the second placed bull in the bull over 16 months and not over 18 months, Diamond Seven Deadly Sins.
The previous five victories for the memorial trophy had gone to Christie's parents' Pine Creek Angus stud.
Troy Setter, the chief executive officer of Consolidated Pastoral Company, which owns and operates 16 cattle stations of about 5.5 million hectares with a carrying capacity of around 400,000 cattle, was the judge.
He described Ms Fuller's two bulls as "a pair of really powerful bulls that carry themselves exceptionally well.
"There's a lot of weight in those bulls, but they're not over fat. They're very similar in type and an absolute credit to the breed that produced two bulls so identical in type.
"They have so much function, carrying that weight, condition and body mass, and are so structurally sound.
He said the cow Diamond Ramblin Rose R422 had plenty of volume and length and doing a great job on her calf.
"She's a real credit to the Angus breed."
