Breeder's group interbreed win to Angus

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated April 11 2023 - 12:18pm, first published April 9 2023 - 6:21pm
The Diamond Angus team led by Rachel Wheeler, Gavin Iseppi, Greg Fuller, and Christie Fuller, with Sharon Fuller, the judge, Troy Setter and RAS chief steward Michael, MacCue. Picture Simon Chamberlain
For the sixth year in a row, a member of the Fuller family has won the Gordon Fuller Memorial Perpetual Trophy for the breeder's group interbreed at the Sydney Royal cattle show.

