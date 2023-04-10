Eumungerie local Micquella Grima secured the golden double in the Sydney Royal Agricultural Show young judges and paraders rings, taking out both competitions on Monday morning.
Ms Grima nudged out Scone's Sarah Randle in the young paraders contest, while Macquarie Anglican Grammar School student and 2022 winner, Hugh Mitchell, was sashed reserve champion young judge.
"I am over the moon," she said.
"It's a dream to not only take out one champion, but to take out both is phenomenal.
"There was a great amount of youth here today and that's obviously great to see, it's so good for the future of the industry. I'm just so glad that there's so many getting out and having a go.
"It's a very well respected show and to be able to achieve this at Sydney Royal is honestly a dream come true."
It's been a big week for the 20-year-old, who fought off the nerves and rose above the challenges of a broken finger, and some tired and testy animals to take the wins.
Hailing from the central west, Ms Grima owns and runs Country Style Simmental stud with her fiance, and also exhibited six of their own animals at the show, as well as showing for a number of other studs.
"I've been showing cattle for ten years, almost to the day," she said.
"This is my tenth Sydney Royal, it's our yearly event that everything revolves around and we work towards.
"I've had the opportunity to show some animals for a few other studs that I work for as well and it's allowed me to develop my parading skills over the years."
Ms Grima first competed in the young judging arena at Beef 2021, where she placed first in her age division, and says she is looking forward to returning to the beef capital for next year's event.
"My favourite event would be junior judging but obviously a lot of that judging experience comes back into parading because you need to be able to assess your animal," she said.
"As the judge Mr Jack Laurie asked during the champion class, what are you doing while you're parading your animal to highlight their best features or to possibly hide those little flaws."
Having been involved in both the commercial and stud cattle game her whole life, Ms Grima said she was passionate about all aspects of the industry, and was currently studying a bachelor of agriculture and business, focusing on animal nutrition, beef management and beef genetics.
