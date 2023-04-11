The Land
Final broadside as dairy lobbyist retires

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated April 11 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 10:00am
Outgoing EastAus milk CEO Shaughn Morgan. This photo from our files.
Outgoing co-CEO of eastAUS Milk, Shaughn Morgan, launched one last broadside in protection of the dairy industry as he warned the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to remain wary of Coles' incursion into milk processing.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

