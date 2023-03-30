Glen Innes yarded 3700 head of weaner cattle on Friday with consistent lines of black Angus cattle selling to a better than firm market, with prices for steers to $1625.32
The Thomas family's Valma Partnership, Marouan Creek, Glencoe made the top money going to the Dance family, Millbong Pty Ltd, formerly the stud Dance Angus on the road to Shannonvale.
Now farming with the next generation the operation consigns the best blacks to feedlots.
"I've got to like the steer or I won't buy it," said David Dance.
The family also paid $1498.20 for Angus Verified steers with Raff blood, 330kg at 454c/kg produced by John Pearson, Guyra, Nosraep Enterprise, whose daughter Liz is the commercial supply manager for Angus Australia and is the go-to person when it comes up to signing up for the verified program.
All champion pens received a year's free subscription and Ms Pearson said most of the true Angus offered at Glen Innes would qualify.
"It's good to see so many quality lines," she said. "The whole point of having the Yellow Angus Verified tag is to differentiate yourself in the market and contribute to a premium.
"If you're doing a good job you want to sing that from the rooftops. You should be rewarded."
Champion Angus heifers with Highland Court blood produced by Wayne and Erica Dunn, Glen Elgin, 279kg, made 412c/kg or $1190.68 going to a Tamworth breeder.
"You wouldn't find a better line-up like this in many places, said RMA NSW membership co-ordinator John Peden who travels the state in his job.
The Nugent Family, Mt Mitchell Road via Glencoe sold Angus steers with Merridale blood, 353kg at 460c/kg for $1623.80 going to Stanbroke feedlot on Queensland's Western Downs.
Their champion heifers, judged by Colin Say and Co, 325kg made 408c/kg or $1326, going back to the paddock on the Northern Tablelands through CL Squires, which was the volume buyer of heifers on the day.
Angus steers with Kirala blood from Robert and Kay Schroder, Emmaville, 344kg, made 390c/kg or $1341.60 selling to the supermarkets.
"We sold all our Hereford/Charolais in the drought and bought back in with Angus," said Mr Schroder.
Best cross-bred steers, Santa Gertrudis/Hereford with Foxforth, Tummel, Kylandee and Doak blood from Rob Drew, Garoo via Tamworth and formerly Glencoe, 382kg at 9-10 months and with their mothers prior to sale made 382c/kg or $1459.24, going to the supermarket trade.
A lighter pen 305kg made 439c/kg or $1338.95 which equates to 156c/kg for the last 77kg of weight in today's market.
First cross Angus/Hereford with Sara Park and Amos Vale blood, 356kg made $1374 also going to the supermarkets. The Campion family's lighter calves 305kg made 439c/kg or $1338.95 equating to 68c/kg for the last 55kg.
Hereford from breeder Roger Kneipp, Dundee Echo Park, 310kg made 370c/kg or $1147.
Another pen 252kg made 400c/kg of $1008 going onto feed at Garah.
Ian Law, Emmaville, sold Angus steers with Ascot and Dulverton blood, 273kg, which made 490c/kg or $1337.70.
George Melling, Mt Mitchell Road via Glencoe sold Angus steers to 538c/kg for 201kg or $1081.38.
The sale was hosted by CL Squires under the RMA Network banner with Shad Bailey, Nathan Purvis and Steve Daley calling the bids.
