The Land
Home/News

Young sheep and fleece judges taken out by young men from West Wyalong and Hay

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
April 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hay's Monte Barnes was crowned the champion of the young fleece judges. Pictures: Clare Adcock
Hay's Monte Barnes was crowned the champion of the young fleece judges. Pictures: Clare Adcock

West Wyalong's Lindsay Brown has taken out the Sydney Royal Show's sheep young judges competition, while Hay's Monte Barnes was crowned the champion of the young fleece judges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.