The Land
AWI staff learn shed technique

By Newsroom
Updated April 11 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 2:00pm
AWI graduate Kate Rice tries her hand at crutching, supervised by AWI chairman Jock Laurie. Picture supplied by AWI
Woolmark business development coordinator Gintare Venclauskaite was praised by Jock Laurie for her efforts.
Five Sydney-based Australian Wool Innovation staff found out how physically demanding work in a shearing shed can be when they visited AWI chairman Jock Laurie's property Deloraine at Walcha in late March for one day of crutching.

