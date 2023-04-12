Jealousy has returned quickly to Farmer Wants a Wife, like an infestation of serrated tussock.
However, unlike serrated tussock, which can be dealt with using a range of chemicals, there is one way to deal with jealousy - some serious farmer butt-kissing.
After watching Farmers Brad, Brenton and Matt pick their top five, we return to the Hunter Valley again to watch Farmers Andrew and David take their turn in the drafting race.
They've chosen their top eight in the exact same way farmers have been choosing a prospective wife for hundreds of years - being attacked by a puppy while perusing an iPad.
Queensland apple farmer David tells us he wakes each morning to the sound of the bees and the birds. Clearly he still lives with his parents.
He also wears a groovy green hat and plays music.
The first lady to visit him in the garden is Elle - she looks exactly like what Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley's daughter would look like grown up.
She is an old hand at life on the land - her parents have a farm.
"They've got two cows and they're pets," she boasts.
Ah, Sidney Kidman would be so jealous.
Farmer Andrew, a sheep and cropping farmer from Narromine, hasn't had a relationship for nine years and wants someone who is into self-growth. Like a crop.
Creative consultant (no one knows what this means, including Andrew) Jessie catches his eye immediately. He asks he if she was going to be arrested, what it would be for?
"Skinny dipping," she replies saucily, and they both giggle and flirt.
He would have been less excited if she gave him a dark look and said in serious voice 'kidnapping'.
After each date, the ladies return to the group to gloat.
It's just like when a cow manages to find a gap in the fence to the hay yard and then returns to the others to show off with a mouth-full of lucerne.
After watching two nights of these farmers plonked on beflowered utes and verandas, I reckon there is a better way to carry out these first dates.
Each lady is given a hideous helmet, placed on a Shetland pony and made to carry out the convo while trotting circles around the farmer.
You haven't been on a good first date until you have uttered the line 'And I'm just looking for someone to grow old with' while being drilled into the dirt by a psychotic small demon horse.
Just a thought.
Back to the barrel room, the farmers have to choose five ladies.
Farmer Andrew picks truck driver Claire, skinny-dipping Jessie, can't-cook Maddison, Kellie and Lucie.
Farmer David picks Lorelei, Harry Potter's daughter Elle, Emily, Emma and Leah.
All the farmers and ladies are then told by not-Nat Sam that each farmer can choose one lady to get early exposure to the sire with a full 24 hours at the farm before the others rock up.
Farmer David picks Elle Potter, Brenton picks Sophie, always-hat-on Brad picks Morgan, and since Andrew needs his driveway redone he picks truck-driving Claire.
Farmer Matt picks Chelsea, and as they leave producers have to crash-tackle her twin from going with them.
The farmers and their chosen ladies head to the farms to the sounds of the rejected ladies sobbing.
David sets up a date by his dam shack and then starts creating some gourmet snacks, including impaling strawberries and what looks like some smoked salmon on bruschetta with honey drizzled on it.
Or something.
"My passion for food comes out when I'm romancing a lady," he says.
You're not the only one who likes gourmet food David! On Sunday I literally ate a hollow Easter egg that someone had stepped on. So shove that in your pipe and smoke it.
Brenton takes Sophie to the beach on the side-by-side. They then sit on a rug amongst candles, cushions, and piles of wool and eat pizza. They snog.
After Morgan has unglued Brad's Akubra and glued on a cap, they go for a lovely horse ride to his favourite place on the farm.
They eat a cheese platter that magically appeared on a log and have a snog.
Farmer Andrew is nursing third-degree burns after lighting a trillion candles, and then takes Claire for a dance.
Farmer Matt romances twin Chelsea with an under-the-clothesline slowcooker meal. They snog too.
I'm starting to feel like the farmers are getting some help setting up these dates. Mostly a farmer's idea of a first date is his lady getting to drive the escort vehicle.
But then the storm clouds descend. Isuzus tear up each driveway packed with yelling ladies wearing brand new hats. They are already jealous as heck.
The farmers take their brood for a tour of the farm. Brenton's ladies show their prowess by hollering at a mob of sheep he is trying to move towards them.
At Farmer Andrew's, the ladies all sit in his living room.
From the looks of the decor - lots of brown and orange - he might be the only farmer using his actual house for filming.
I reckon some of the others have their parents shoved in the back room, who are only allowed to emerge to silently cook meals that the farmers take credit for.
But trouble is brewing - truck driver Claire is teary. She feels as out of sorts as a flystruck wether as all the other ladies turn up.
The last thing we see is her stalking off saying 'I'm ready to go home".
So are we.
