Silverton outback camels walk the path of cameleers from a bygone era

By Samantha Townsend
April 12 2023 - 3:00pm
Petah Devine from Silverton Outback Camels with her affectionate camels that are drawing tourists to the region. Pictures by Samantha Townsend
As the sun's last golden rays of the day set over the ancient rocky landscape of the outback, there's a familiar silhouette making its way across the shimmery horizon.

