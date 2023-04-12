The Land
Home/News

Tara Moriarty vows to be the voice for regional and rural NSW

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated April 12 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tara Moriarty is the Minister for Agriculture, Regional NSW and Western NSW.
Tara Moriarty is the Minister for Agriculture, Regional NSW and Western NSW.

"I will be getting out and about all the time, I want people to get sick of me," is what Tara Moriarty has vowed in her role as the new Minister for Agriculture, Regional NSW and Western NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.