The Land
Home/News

Ross Draper has been exhibiting Red Polls at the Sydney Royal Show for 40 years

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
April 14 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ross Draper took home plenty of silverware in his 40th year showing Red Polls at the Sydney Royal show. Picture: Clare Adcock
Ross Draper took home plenty of silverware in his 40th year showing Red Polls at the Sydney Royal show. Picture: Clare Adcock

In his 40th year showing cattle at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, Red Cactus Red Poll stud principal Ross Draper celebrated the milestone by securing a swag of ribbons in the ring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.