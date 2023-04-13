The Land
Home/News
Free
Opinion

Farmers Watching Farmers Wanting Wives 2023 episode 3: Five women pack their bags and leave the farms

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
April 13 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Between emergency SOS calls home and farm meltdowns on episode 3 of Farmer Wants A Wife, it's hard to imagine any work got done.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.