Between emergency SOS calls home and farm meltdowns on episode 3 of Farmer Wants A Wife, it's hard to imagine any work got done.
Some of the contestants/potential wives are settling in marvelously, while others are simply not.
Honestly, it's similar to scenes from E.T...."phone home".
But, Sam Farmytage has assured us that every farmer finds love this season....so stay with us.
Exactly 24 hours into the farm stays and Farmer Andrew's Claire wants to go home, before doing a 180 and decides she most definitely wants to stay and Farmer Matt's Alice reveals her distaste for the pesky film crew who insist on capturing her tantrum.
Double denim Farmytage talks about "making connections", and it seems Farmer Matt has quite the connection with his turkeys.
"They make a really good gobbling noise if you gobble at them," he expertly informs his team.
The turkeys gobble and so do the actual birds.
We've been witness to a lot of peculiar things on this program over the years, but turkey whispering is a new one.
At Farmer Andrew's place, the women are tackling farm life (and wee terrified lambs) with gusto.
Farmer Brenton's women are weighing steers.
Breanna informs us she has the job of "crusher". Breanna, we sincerely hope not.
She reckons trimming tails sounds gross, and quite frankly, I agree wholeheartedly.
HR administrator Frankie ends up with that much cow poo under her fingernails, she will require the help of a small excavator to remove it.
Brad tells us how madly in love he was with his former girlfriend. I have noticed this ex of his gets a lot of air time.
At Farmer Matt's place one of the daft camera crew left the gate open....again.....and he has to chase down a rogue ewe.
The women cannot get enough of this show of masculinity.
Admin officer Olivia says "It was a little bit hot" watching him chase it down and corner the escapee.
Annabelle coos "Ooh, damn, ooh", while fanning her face to cool off.
Farmer David's apple sorters at Poziers are all proudly wearing their fresh out of the box hats. Nobody told them how to shape the brim.
Farmytage has informed the groups it is double date time, of which, one of the double daters will be sent home.
Here's the breakdown:
Some of those chosen take it really well, while others do not.
Farmer Matt's Alice calls her mum and sobs face down on the bed.
Matt tries to comfort her, and she shows her appreciation by throwing a big tantrum about the camera crew (because it came as a surprise) being there and bolts from the room.
Matt and that surprise pop-up camera crew follow her outside and she eventually stops sobbing, and starts giggling and smiling, saying "this is so cringe".
And we couldn't agree more.
Farmer Brenton takes his two beach fishing, Farmer Andrew heads off with his two for a riverside picnic, Farmer Brad make a home cooked meal, Farmer Matt and his two women go kayaking around a dam, while Farmer David takes his for a hit of tennis and visits his primary school.
In a nutshell, Farmer Andrew sends dog trainer Kelly home, Farmer Brad culls research scientist Natasha and Farmer Brenton sends health worker Emily packing.
Emma's stellar performance must have hit the right note, with Farmer Matt giving equestrian rider Madison the flick.
It has dawned on Farmer David's Emma that she is not going to be chosen to stay, so she does the bolt, and in the process saves Farmer David from having to break any bad news.
At the conclusion of the episode, we see that next week we will attend the famous country ball, where there's a promise of stormy weather ahead and two shock farm walkouts.
In the words of Farmer Brenton when he cuts Emily loose, "best wishes!"
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.