The Kinellar and Rocdell studs took the lead in the White Suffolk ring at the Sydney Royal show on Sunday morning, taking home the broad ribbons for the grand champion ram and ewe respectively.
Coming out of Canowindra, the winning, shorn Kinellar ram progressed from the milk-tooth class, under one year of age, to take the tri-colour ribbon ahead of reserve champion, the Rocdell milk tooth, under one-year-old ram, in wool.
It was the ram's "sheer volume" and "superior carcase traits" which impressed judge Michael Wall.
"I'd be happy to have either of these magnificent sires in my stud," he said.
The Picker family of Rocdell, Bigga, dominated the ewe classes, with their milk-tooth, shorn ewe taking top honours, while the milk-tooth ewe in wool was awarded reserve grand champion.
Commenting on his grand champion, Mr Wall described the young ewe as stylish and correct.
"She's definitely got the carcase and the loin that we're looking for," he said.
"She's a little bit younger, and therefore smaller in stature, but that takes absolutely nothing away from her overall style."
Brett and Cameron Picker said they were very happy to come away with such good results, backing up their wins with both grand champions last year.
"She's just a very correct type for a White Suffolk, a very compact little ewe," Brett said.
"She's got a beautiful silky little face with nice white points."
The pair said the winning female would go to stud duties at home.
Rocdell also took out the Peter Taylor Group class, exhibiting one ram and two ewes, while Kinellar placed first in the sire's progeny group.
Kinellar stud principal Brett Douglas said winning the sire's progeny class was exciting, as it affirmed for them that they were doing well with their program as a whole.
Mr Douglas said the group's sire, Kinellar K281, was a standout in their stud and posted some impressive figures.
"That sire has put a real stamp on our sheep," he said.
"He's a really high eating quality and intramuscular fat ram. He shows really good growth and good muscle too."
We've actually started selling semen from him to some other studs, so it will be interesting to see how they go with it and how their progeny turns out.
The stud currently has close to 200 progeny from the K281 ram, including their grand champion ram, and will have another 70 to 80 after this current lambing season.
Unfortunately, he missed the show circuit himself due to the pandemic, but the sire boasts qualities such as rating in the top five percent for eating quality, terminal carcase production, post weaning weight, and intramuscular fat, with a negative shear force value, according to LambPlan.
Mr Douglas said they were very pleased to perform well at their first Sydney Royal since 2019.
