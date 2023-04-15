IN A reflection of the Corriedale breed moving in the right direction both the grand ewe and ram were from the youngest judging classes.
Roseville Corriedale stud, Kingsvale, had a clean sweep of the grand champion ribbons.
Judge Chris Kemp from Merriwa was impressed with the both the ram and the ewe's length of body and density of their wool.
"I've gone with the younger sheep in the line-up for both champions which I think shows that the breed must be doing something right," he said.
"To have lambs at the top of the line is a reflection of the progress and improvement we are making as a breed."
He said the grand ram stood well and made particular reference to the density and length of the fleece when explaining the features that put it ahead of the other rams in the line-up.
The grand champion Corriedale ram came from the under one year old showing milk teeth only class.
This class provided stiff competition from the get-go being the largest ram class during the judging.
Roseville stud principal Tony Manchester, Kingsvale, said both the grand ram and ewe were nine months old and all Roseville breeding.
"These are the best of the 2022-drop and it's pleasing they are pure Roseville-blood," Mr Manchester said.
He said both would be retained in the flock, but their next showing would be at Dubbo for the NSW State Sheep Show in May.
The grand ewe attracted the judges eye for it's frame and size.
"She is well balanced and has the type of wool commercial operations are looking for," Mr Kemp said.
"It's good that we are breeding ewes that are able to outcompete the older ewes."
Both the grand and reserve ewe were from the same class (under one year old showing milk teeth only).
The reserve ewe was also pure Roseville-blood, but exhibited by Trinity Catholic College, Goulburn, while the reserve ram was bred and exhibited by Katrina Abbott, Bollina, Bathurst.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
