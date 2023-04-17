The Land
Burnside Victorious Honey wins champion senior Jersey over reserve Brookbora Love Lies 736

Hayley Warden
Hayley Warden
Updated April 17 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 5:00pm
Owner Robert Wilson, Jamberoo, judge Christy Ratliff. Garnett, Kansas, and Hayley Boyd, Pyree, with senior champion Jersey Burnside Victorious Honey. Picture by Hayley Warden
A competitive senior champion Jersey class has been won by Burnside Victorious Honey.

