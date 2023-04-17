A competitive senior champion Jersey class has been won by Burnside Victorious Honey.
The four-year-old cow was named champion over reserve Brookbora Love Lies 736, and honourable mention Shirlinn Joel Rumour.
Burnside Victorious Honey, who also won best senior udder, is owned by Robert and Ashley Wilson, Jamberoo.
She is by sire River Valley Victorious, and from dam Burnside Celebrity Honey.
"She is cow we bred at home; we have had the family for a while," Mr Wilson said.
She has had two calves, with one heifer on the ground.
It was the first time Mr Wilson had won champion senior Jersey.
"She won our on-farm challenge last year in the intermediate section, but this is her first big win," he said.
Reserve champion Jersey Brookbora Love Lies 736 is owned by Brookbora Jerseys, Tennyson, Victoria.
She is by sire Brookbora Valentino ASKN, and from dam Brookbora Love Lies 691.
Honourable mention Shirlinn Joel Rumour, is owned by the Wilson family, Shirlinn Jerseys, Tamworth.
She is by sire Guimo Joel, and from dam Shirlinn Shyster Rumour.
Champion intermediate Jersey and best intermediate udder went to Q-Bee Oliver Gin P.
The cow was named champion over reserve Rivendell Gentry Cleo, and honourable mention Shirlinn Topsy Rumour.
Q-Bee Oliver Gin P is owned by Rebekah Love and Andrew McRae, Amore Jerseys and Spike Genetics, Newry, Victoria.
She is by sire Dutch Hollow Oliver P, and from dam Philmar FC Griffens Gotya.
The cow, who is on her second calf, was second in her class at International Dairy Week in 2022, and was interbreed champion at East Gippsland Show the same year.
Reserve champion intermediate Jersey, Rivendell Gentry Cleo, is owned by the Menzies family, Riverlane Dairy, Numbaa.
She is by sire Rapid Bay Indiana Gentry, and from dam Rivendell Colton Cleo.
Honourable mention Shirlinn Topsy Rumour, is owned by the Wilson family, Shirlinn Jerseys, Tamworth.
She is by sire MVF Axis Topsy 2146, and from dam Shirlinn Apple Rumour.
