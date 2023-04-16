The Land
Home/News

Lightning Ridge MB Bontino Rosario named champion heifer of 2023 all breeds youth competition

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
Updated April 16 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lightning Ridge MB Bontino Rosario has won champion heifer in the all breeds youth competition at Sydney Royal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.