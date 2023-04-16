Lightning Ridge MB Bontino Rosario has won champion heifer in the all breeds youth competition at Sydney Royal.
The heifer was named champion over reserve champion Rivendell Valentino Tammy MRB 5553.
Lightning Ridge MB Bontino Rosario is owned by Rob Wilson, Jamberoo.
While Rivendell Valentino Tammy, is owned by the Menzies family, Nowra.
The two South Coast-based Jersey heifers topped, what was a record number of entries in the all breeds youth competition.
Judge Tom Cochrane, Brundee, said he was looking for the most complete animal when naming his champion heifer.
"I am looking for a heifer with the most body capacity for her age, who has the most openness of rib and an animal I feel would grow out to be an ideal animal to compete in a large herd," he said.
WINNERS
Class 900: Heifer four to six months
First: Violet Dodd, Llandovery Bashful Beth 2862. Second: Marlie Wilson, Shirlinn CP Starfinch 2 L5W3179. Third: Shae Tweddle, Brunchilli Viral Bubble BRG 5622.
Class 901: Heifer six to nine months
First: Abbie Hanks, Lightning Ridge MB Bontino Rosario. Second: Rivendell Valentino Tammy. Third: India Cole, Murribrook Sidekick Charity Door Charity x Sidekick.
Class 902: Heifer nine to 12 months
First: Chelsea Atkins, Kenmar Viral Noelene ATK 902. Second: Ella Wilson, Shirlinn Chrome Priscilla L5W3144. Third: Leah Dickson, Benleigh Superstar Fantasy MRW 2617.
Class 903: Heifer 12 to 18 months
First: Aloah Thompson, Rockstar Jaxon Carla 1140. Second: Elly Simms, Rivendell Gun Noelene MRB 5363. Third: Matilda Cole, Liddel Ringer Debbie Solax RC1 708.
Class 904: Heifer 18 to 24 months
First: Anna Dickson, Benleigh Bender Snoweagle MRW 2491. Second: Matthew Smith, Foxton Reaction Melys Fox 384. Third: Leah Dickson, Benleigh Superstar Sasha Second MRW 2515.
