Grace Springs Latimer McKenna has won junior champion Guernsey female at the Sydney Royal.
The heifer was named the winner ahead of reserve champion Alembry Jaguar Tinkabell, and Meadow Vale Indigo, who earned a honourable mention.
Grace Springs Latimer McKenna is owned by Virginia Mall, Central Coast.
The 24-month-old heifer is by sire Coulee Crest Fame Latimer, and from dam Heriot Hill Lana's Melody.
Mrs Mall described the win as fantastic".
"We have never had a first place in a class at Sydney Royal before," she said.
"We are a really, really small stud, so this is awesome.
"Her dam, who my Dad owned, was reserve champion cow here many years ago."
Reserve junior champion Guernsey female, Alembry Jaguar Tinkabell, is owned by Alembry Guernseys, Croom.
The 23-month-old heifer is by sire Springhill Jokes Jaguar, and from dam Alembry Shakamaker Tinkabell.
Honourable mention Meadow Vale Indigo, is owned by Michael and Julie Moore, Meadow Vale, Dorrigo.
The 24-month-old heifer is by sire Eby Manor Indigo, and from dam Meadow Vale Royal Jubilation.
Judge Ken Forster, Ontario, Canada said Grace Springs Latimer McKenna showed the "most dairyness, strength and correctness".
"She is a beautiful heifer with so much balance and grace when she walks," he said.
"All her parts blend together, she has a beautiful rump, and long hindquarter."
Mr Forster said the reserve heifer possessed a different style to the champion.
"Overall, she has tremendous strength, she is very balanced as well, she should make a tremendous cow," he said.
"The honourable mention is a heifer who caught my eye early on, she is a beautiful young heifer and she's going to grow into a beautiful heifer next year."
Mr Forster said the line-up of Guernsey heifers was a show of the breed's future.
"It is a great thing to see animals like this out here because you see the future of the Guernsey breed," he said.
"They are really great animals with overall dairyness and strength."
