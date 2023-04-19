The Land
Kempsey Show dairy exhibit reigns supreme after battling two years of floods

By Samantha Townsend
Updated April 20 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 9:00am
Dairy farmer Wade Francis with the supreme dairy exhibit at Kempsey Show along with parader Alice McNee and judge Joel Dorries. Inset is The Land cover (May 26) when Mr Francis used sports mats to keep his herd dry in floods.
Nearly a year ago Wade Francis was using sport gym mats in his dairy yard for the cattle to have somewhere to escape the mud, after relentless rain.

