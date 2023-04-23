Worm burden and old age are being blamed for at least some of the deaths of North American bison at a failed tourist park near Casino, but abandonment by their owner has clearly played a role.
Near neighbours and former employees of the Aryani Bison Adventure Tourist Park at Myrtle Creek say animal welfare of the bison, a herd at its peak of about 50, had been high priority in the past, with a supplemented diet of pellets and lucerne hay.
Steers were sent for processing at wild-game approved Brisbane Valley Meats and the meat was rich in good oils and flavour.
That was all before recent setbacks.
Former employee and film-maker Jimmy Malecki used to work for the park and recalls running the wild oxe into a crush, no mean feat considering the size of their shoulders, and administering pour-on drench for worm burden. There had been lick block, rich in selenium, to deal with a lack of the mineral in local clay soils, bordering acidic. North Coast soils are inherently selenium deficient.
At one point Mr Malecki was hired to pick up dung, in an attempt to break the life-cycle of parasites that thrive in a rumen.
The tourist park's slide into financial ruin began in 2019 with nearby Rappville fires roaring past the property but not through it. Neither did last year's record floods touch the top paddocks of the 500 hectare property, mostly wetland connected to the headwaters of Bungawalbyn Creek, with about 150ha for cell grazing.
Covid-19 cruelled the enterprise completely and six months of cloudy weather left paddocks yellow. Hot Christmas weather baked the paddocks hard.
A spokesperson for the receiver said the bison were in extremely poor condition when they were appointed in February, after the owner had abandoned the property. Local Land Services and the RSPCA were called in immediately with LLS confirming massive parasite burden and RSPCA ordering a feed plan which was followed.
The first of two drenches stabilised the animals but they failed to improve and last week the decision was made to move the herd to a farm in the Tweed Valley with better feed.
Some of the bison that died were very old, having arrived on the property in full mouth about 12 years ago.
Sources would not confirm that the bison are now in the care of their former owner.
The RSPCA has also been approached for comment.
