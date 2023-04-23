The Land
Home/News

Bison herd dying, relocated, after tourist park goes into receivership

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated April 23 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bison cow and calf pictured prior to the receiver taking control of a former tourist park south of Casino. The herd has since been relocated by the RSPCA. Photo has been supplied.
A bison cow and calf pictured prior to the receiver taking control of a former tourist park south of Casino. The herd has since been relocated by the RSPCA. Photo has been supplied.

Worm burden and old age are being blamed for at least some of the deaths of North American bison at a failed tourist park near Casino, but abandonment by their owner has clearly played a role.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.