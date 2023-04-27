What makes a perfect score in a carcase competition?
Colour, fat, firmness and yield are just some of the criteria that need to be ticked off to meet the Australian domestic standards.
That's exactly what Turners Flat beef producer Robert Osmond did when the carcase of his Brangus/Belted Galloway secured a perfect 100 at Fredrickton abattoirs.
The 202.8 kilogram calf that had been on grain for 120 days was awarded Kempsey Show's grand champion hoof and hook, the Lach Meehan Memorial Beast of Show as well as the Tom and Ken Ward Memorial Prime Cattle Special Carcase Competition.
"It placed fifth on the hoof and first on the hook, which gave me enough points to win it," Mr Osmond said.
"I have a crack every year, this is the second time I have won it but the first time they have ever given a perfect score at the Fredrickton abattoirs.
"I had Angus and Hereford calves in the competition but they didn't have the quality this calf did.
"I thought he would be penalised by his breed."
Mr Osmond, who has been a beef producer in the Macleay Valley for 35 years, said the win was appreciate that they were doing "something correct".
"I don't go to the show for the prize money, I go for the appreciation of being judged on how my operation is reflected in the industry," he said.
Sam Thompson from L-BO Butchery, West Kempsey, said they were fortunate to have such great beef producers in their backyard that grow quality beef such as this carcase.
"We have literally gone from paddock to plate with this ... it ticks all the boxes needed to make the perfect 100 including fat, colour, firmness and the yield you will get off this beast," Mr Thompson said.
"This meat is nearly all sold out mostly to a lot of cattle breeding families who want to try it, there are only a couple of pieces left."
