Forget flashy big road side billboards, trucker caps are the best form of promotion, and not just sun protection, these days.
Where once companies spruiked their wares on traditional methods like roadside signs or on buildings, brands are increasingly looking for a different type of real estate - perched atop thousands of heads.
The craze even has its own hashtag #truckercaps across various social media platforms that has millions of views globally.
For Hollywood celebrities like Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton and Ashton Kutcher it's a must have fashion accessory with designer trucker caps fetching four figures - dearer than the price of steer in the saleyards these days.
I got my own taste of trucker cap hysteria at Sydney Royal recently.
A random passerby remarked, "Where are the Brafords?". At first, I didn't understand what he was talking about as we were at the wrong Royal for this breed.
I then realised he was indicating to the Braford stud Abernethy - located 1300km north from where we were standing - that was branded on my bright yellow cap that promotes the breed I love.
What started as a passing question turned into a talking point about Brafords just because of what I was wearing on my head.
The hat phenomenon isn't something new to agriculture. Trucker caps date back to the 1930s but were used by companies like John Deer as promotional giveaways in the 1960s.
It followed as a trademark symbol for Jerry Reed's character Cledus in the American television series Smokey and the Bandit who wore a CAT cap and then Tom Selleck in Magnum PI who donned a Detroit Tigers lid.
But it's not just celebrities or ag folk getting in on the action, it's also a hot trend among kids these days.
They see a hat they don't have, and they want it. If they can't get it for free, they want to buy it or even trade it like Pokemon or football cards just so they can add it to their growing collection.
Stock agents give them out like lollies at agricultural shows and for the entire day, weeks and months ahead those kids are wearing that same cap at other shows or competitions.
One cheeky agent who knew where a group of kids were from told them to wear his branded cap at his counterpart's sale day in the next town over just to leave an impression.
The Collie Hotel which rose to fame during the pandemic lockdown with its funny daily videos depicting life in a country pub on social media, also have branded caps.
They are so sought-after that once a new batch hits online, they are sold out within minutes.
Brett Hanly, who owns Country Trucker Caps, a company that custom makes branded caps, said it had become a cult-like following to wear a trucker cap.
"It's the easiest marketing tool," Brett said.
"You give someone a cap, and you never know where that person will travel, it could go all around the world and become a talking point in an international market."
Brett said the livestock industry as a whole made up a larger portion of his business, especially agents.
"Agents rock up to a property, and the first thing people ask them is ''what have you got for me?" he said.
"Gone are the days of giving a pen, 'where's the hat?' is the first question."
But he said there were more livestock studs, from cattle to horses that were using the caps to launch their brand.
"You see it, especially coming into Beef Week, every breed of cattle is highlighted, and they all have caps to represent them," Brett said.
For Matthew Shannon from Belmore Santa Gertrudis, Crescent Head, that was the exact reason for him branding his stud on a cap.
"Everyone loves a free cap, even if they pay for it, they feel like you are part of your business, and they wear it with pride," Matthew said.
"You look at the Collie Hotel, anyone who has been there and had a good time buys a cap, and anyone who hasn't been there wants a cap so they can feel part of their business.
"I was in a rural store the other week, and this kid I have never seen was wearing one of my Belmore caps, strutting around in it. We have reached a family we have never reached before through our cap."
So while marketing trends come and go, there is no replacement for good branding, and you can't underestimate the value of the $35 trucker cap.
Journalist based on the Mid North Coast for The Land.
