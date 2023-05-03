The Land
Strong interest has cows with calves reach $2200 top at Forbes store cattle sale

By Denis Howard
Updated May 3 2023 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
Dale and Kath Curtis, Dubbo, with the top priced PTIC cows at Forbes store cattle sale. Picture by FLA
Dale and Kath Curtis, Dubbo, with the top priced PTIC cows at Forbes store cattle sale. Picture by FLA

Strong buyer interest at the Forbes store cattle sale last Friday saw a 99 per cent clearance of 794-head with particular interest in an early lot of 21 Angus cows with calves at foot which were sold by Logan Ryan, Parkes, for $2200/head.

