Strong buyer interest at the Forbes store cattle sale last Friday saw a 99 per cent clearance of 794-head with particular interest in an early lot of 21 Angus cows with calves at foot which were sold by Logan Ryan, Parkes, for $2200/head.
Cows with calves at foot did well overall with the 62-head having 100pc clearance, an average liveweight of 469 kilograms, and an selling to an $1822 average.
A pen of 17, 24 to 35 month old, Black Baldy cows with calves, and pregnancy tested back in calf to Angus bulls, offered by RPM Livestock were sold for $2,120/head.
Middleweight yearling steers sold from 330 to 415c/kg while heavyweights went for between 320 to 394c/kg.
Processors paid between 340 to 447c/kg.
Two pens of steers topped the prices at $1400/head, with Wyonga Pastoral Company, Condobolin, selling a pen of eight Angus steers, with the 10 month olds averaging a liveweight of 373.8kg.
The other pen was offered by Ray Bolam who sold 18, eight to 10 month, Angus cross steers with an average liveweight of 357.8kg.
With the most number of head offered, 365 steers had an average liveweight of 298kg and sold to an average of $1116/head.
Dale and Kath Curtis, Dubbo sold the two top pregnancy tested in calf cow pens, both making $2100/head. One lot of 19, eight to nine year old, Santa Gertrudis PTIC cows averaged 629.7kg while the other lot of 15 eight to nine year old PTIC Santa Gertrudis cows averaged 572kg. Overall, the 70 PTIC cows offered cleared 100pc with an average liveweight 615kg, and a sale average of $1893/head.
Cow prices were slightly lower than the previous week which agents put down to a lesser quality yarding. Heavy 2 score were sold for between 235 and 252c/kg while three and four score went for between 255 and 288c/kg.
Yearling heifer feeders sold from between 300 to 376c/kg while those going to processors went for between 325 and 389c/kg. A pen of nine Angus cross heifers, between nine and 10 months old and an average liveweight of 442.2kg, offered by RW and ML McIntyre, Bogan Gate, sold for $1460/head. Overall, 225 heifers sold to a $927/head average and a 296kg average liveweight.
