The Land
Paull and Scollard Nutrien and Elders raise funds for TIACS

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
May 9 2023 - 9:00am
Luke Deimel, co-branch manager Paull and Scollard Nutrien, with Brett Shea, Elders livestock manager, and fellow PSN branch manager Tim Robinson wearing Trade Mutt This Is A Conversation Starter shirts to raise awareness for mental health. Picture by Elle Locke, Elders.
Luke Deimel, co-branch manager Paull and Scollard Nutrien, with Brett Shea, Elders livestock manager, and fellow PSN branch manager Tim Robinson wearing Trade Mutt This Is A Conversation Starter shirts to raise awareness for mental health. Picture by Elle Locke, Elders.

A TEAM effort from Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions and Elders Albury raised almost $60,000 for mental health counselling service This is a Conversation Starter (TIACS).

Local News

