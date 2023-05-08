A TEAM effort from Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions and Elders Albury raised almost $60,000 for mental health counselling service This is a Conversation Starter (TIACS).
Paull and Scollard branch manager Tim Robinson said the businesses had been affected by suicide on several occasions in the last 12 months.
"It's been a challenging period to get through that and with a lot of young people employed in our business we thought it was really important to take a stand and to try to find a way to get a message out there," he said.
Mr Robinson said they were overwhelmed by the support of the community.
"It wasn't really about the money - it was about the awareness and that was what drove us," he said.
"TIACS was a great charity for us to connect to - it's This is a conversation Starter which is the message we felt we wanted to deliver and through the Trade Mutt shirts they certainly created a huge amount of interest and conversation in what they represented and why we were wearing them.
"At the end of the day we were there to do a job, there to sell cattle and represent our vendors on the day but we just took advantage of our platform we have within the community to try and send home a really important message."
The funds raised was a combination of an online auction, with items donated by various local businesses, made $26,300, nine donated animals sold at the usual monthly store sale last Thursday, including one heifer re-donated, raised $24,592, a shirt auction, silent auction and further donations on the day took the total to $59,052.40.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
