The Land
Purpose of Merino flock ewe competitions

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
May 19 2023 - 6:00am
Co-ordinator of the Taralga region flock ewe competition Chris Croker, Ayrston, Taralga with his Thalabah-blood Merino ewes.
Taking on the challenge of the presidency of the longest running Merino ewe competition in Australia has proved an interesting experience for Neil Lynch.

