Taking on the challenge of the presidency of the longest running Merino ewe competition in Australia has proved an interesting experience for Neil Lynch.
Mr Lynch is naturally a committed breeder of Merino sheep on his property McCarthys, near Berridale, and has been researching the history of the Berridale Merino ewe competition.
The successful organisation and smooth running of the recent 93rd annual event was due in whole part to the enthusiastic members of the committee who are also dedicated breeders of Merino sheep on the Monaro.
While Berridale takes the honour for the oldest continuous competition, there are many others across the wool growing regions of NSW, and all are evidence of the need for outside encouragement and support in lifting the production of commercial flocks.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
That commitment was evident nearly 100 years ago on the Monaro, when a group of wool growers concerned about the state of their flocks met to initiate some form of progression toward a higher flock standard.
Their first meeting was held on 10 June 1933 in the Berridale Hotel, and Mr Lynch noted the Ledger page was beautifully hand written recording all who attended.
"It listed the people who paid two shillings and sixpence to become members of the Berridale Agricultural Bureau," he said.
"For the next 20 or so years, the organisers and the competitors attended the event on horseback.
"No doubt they spent long hours riding between the properties."
Mr Lynch said all of the correspondence would have been prepared and mailed well before the date of the competition trusting that every detail was met and complied with.
In the southern tablelands, the Taralga competition started nineteen years ago and in response to a downturn in the Merino industry in the southern tablelands region.
One of the prime movers of the event Golspie district wool grower Chris Croker said the district wool growers were very concerned for their livelihood following the Ovine Johnes crackdown.
"It knocked a lot of our people around," Mr Croker said.
"We found that we couldn't sell our sheep and people were leaving the industry, so we had to do something."
Mr Croker had noted the success of competitions in other wool growing areas of the state, and pushed to have one in the Taralga district.
"There weren't many other competitions twenty years ago, but success is building and the idea has grown right through the state," he said.
"In our area, there was a bit of apprehension from the studs initially, but once they saw how their clients were benefiting, they are now fully committed and getting positive feedback for their genetics."
Mr Croker noted three new entrants in the 2023 ANZ Taralga flock ewe competition as producers realise the benefits of having outside judges assess their flocks and make constructive comments.
"We have kicked a goal, our young people are really keen," he said.
"Being involved is keeping them in the industry and helping them improve their sheep."
Mr Croker said the whole purpose of the flock ewe competitions is to encourage more people to see the value in breeding very productive Merino sheep.
"On the day growers can compare their sheep with those on display and see how their genetic program is working," he said.
"A flow-on has been the sheep classing days where Stu Hodgson from AWI conducts a 'hands-on' day taking people through some principles of classing Merino sheep.
"We had one recently at Taralga and 15 people attended."
Mr Croker added that the participation by district high school students during the ANZ Southern Tablelands Flock Ewe Competition is also encouraging.
Supported by AWI and the NSW Stud Merino Breeders Association, it opens up the opportunities for the students in the wool industry and not just on the farms.
"Wool is the focus of the day but there are many other opportunities for young people keen to work with sheep," he said.
"They could become wool classers or go further into agricultural science.
"It all brings something back to the sheep and wool industry."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.