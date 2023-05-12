The Land
Production could fall further if milk price drops

Updated May 12 2023 - 11:25am, first published 11:00am
Dairy farmers Robert McIntosh, Woodside Park, Berry, Tim Bale, Tijulen Holsteins, Stewarts River, and Luke Cleary, Hastings Park, Wauchope, all believe a drop in the milk price could impact production. Picture supplied
Dairy farmers Robert McIntosh, Woodside Park, Berry, Tim Bale, Tijulen Holsteins, Stewarts River, and Luke Cleary, Hastings Park, Wauchope, all believe a drop in the milk price could impact production. Picture supplied

NSW dairy producers will be keeping a close eye on new season milk prices which are due to be announced later this month as high input costs have many operations balanced on a knife edge.

