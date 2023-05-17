A drier season affected the market at Binnaway last Friday where 395 cattle were yarded with Angus-cross steers sold to a top of $1440.
Binnaway agent Larry Tolmie said it was "starting to bite in very tough here now."
"Our oats are in and only just up and we are looking for some rain as quick as we can and that was a reflection on the market."
Mr Tolmie said there was a reduced number of buyers attend.
"Our local buyers that usually put a ceiling in the market are very nervous at the moment with the cattle market coming back in free fall, the prime cattle market coming back in free fall and the fact their oats aren't ready just yet," he said.
Mr Tolmie said the quality of the cattle was very good but they had started to get a bit wintry looking.
Angus weaner steers eight to 10 months sold for $790 to $850, Angus steers 10 to 12 months made $950 to $1080 while Angus and Angus-cross steers 12 to 13 months sold for $1240 to $1440.
Angus and Angus-cross weaner heifers, six to seven months, sold for $490 to $550 and Angus heifers 12 to 14 months made $700 to $780.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf Charolais heifers made $1450 and PTIC Angus heifers made $875.
Buyers were locals taking a punt on the weather as well as from Dubbo, Scone, Narrabri, Quirindi, Dunedoo and Coonabarabran.
The sale was conducted by Larry Tolmie Agency and David Grant Livestock Agency.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
