The Land
Binnaway steers to $1440

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
May 17 2023 - 8:00pm
There was a reduced number of buyers at Binnaway compared to past sales due to the drier season. File photo.
A drier season affected the market at Binnaway last Friday where 395 cattle were yarded with Angus-cross steers sold to a top of $1440.

