The Land
Home/News

Pastoralists' Association of West Darling tackle eID, biosecurity and mining at AGM

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated May 17 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pastoralists' Association of West Darling councillor Lachlan Gall.
Pastoralists' Association of West Darling councillor Lachlan Gall.

Drought, biosecurity, mineral exploration and the adoption of electronic identification (eID) tags for sheep and goats will be the 'hot button' topics at the Pastoralists' Association of West Darling's (PAWD) annual general meeting on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.