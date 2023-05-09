In the 1870s the discovery of gold sparked a rush to Milparinka in one of the most remote regions of the state.
Thousands flocked to the corner country which saw the construction of a police office, courthouse, chemist, butcher, school, and hotels.
Nowadays beautifully restored colonial buildings, red-stained ruins and a single pub are all that remain of the once bustling gold mining town.
That is except on gymkhana day.
The tiny history settlement on the banks of the Evelyn Creek that is home to five people swells in population as families from outback stations head to the annual Milparinka Gymkhana to be held this year on July 8.
"It's certainly a unique part of the world out here and compared to other gymkhanas it's family focused and is just horses," Milparinka Gymkhana committee member Tennille Siemer said.
The first Milparinka Gymkhana was held on January 1, 1950 at the first sporting grounds that were four kilometres south of the town at Peak Hill Station.
Nine years later the Milparinka Sports Club was formed with a handful of members from local stations.
It wasn't until the 1970s that women were able to become paid members and today most of the committee are women with president Anita O'Connor at the helm.
In 1973 then Minister for Lands approved the western lands lease on the current location.
There has only been a few times the gymkhana has not run in seven decades due the pandemic and flooding events including in 1975 when there was five foot of silt in the sheds.
Today there are 10 families on the committee, with the furthest member living 140km away from the grounds.
But Mrs Siemer said the little committee had plenty of heart especially when it came to preparing the grounds and catering for gymkhana day.
In dry years, she said they shovelled loads of dust from the massive dust storms that frequent the region.
But when it floods, she said they were shovelling silt that has been washed up by the rain.
It's also a fundraiser for the local community where money has gone to the Tibooburra Hospital Women's Auxiliary, Royal Flying Doctor Service and the Outback Mobile Resources Unit.
They have also been able to upgrade their facilities through support from regional development grants.
While the gymkhana is a truly a outback family day affair, with riders testing their horse skills on the red dusty paddock, there are plenty of events for those without a stead.
There is the traditional throwing of the broom that dates back to when stock camps were common on Kidman Station so cooks or wives could compete.
Then the sheer brute strength of station folk is tested for the throwing of a massive sledge hammer, which has been won by Sam Siemer of Coally Station since it was introduced.
Other events include driving a nail into a plank of wood to see who can do it in the least amount of taps and the sand-hills skiers race where four people in a team have to trudge together on skis to the finish line.
"We are all about family as we want to make sure our young kids stay interested in horses for the future of the event," Mrs Siemer said.
