NSW DPI employs behavioural scientists for traceability project

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
May 18 2023 - 6:30am
Producers say the electronic identification tag roll-out of sheep and goats should be front and centre of any discussion about traceability. Picture by Stephen Burns.
Producers are confused over the NSW government's decision to engage a behavioural science company to investigate the 'weakness' in the traceability system for property-to-property movements (P2P) but not focus on sheep and goat electronic identification (eID) tags.

