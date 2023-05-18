The impact of a prolonged dry spell since last November in the Upper Hunter was realised at the Scone store sale, with only 241 head sold. There were 71 cows and calves, the most numerous in the offering, averaging $1100.
Scone's manager of Davidson Cameron and Company, Warrick Clydsdale, said because of the small yarding, only local buyers were on hand and picked up some bargains among the quality cattle sold.
In several cases, cows with calves were passed in with instructions from the auctioneers to potential buyers to treat privately after the sale.
"We're not in drought,": Mr Clydsdale said, "it's been a dry spell since November and there's limited grass on our district properties with winter still to arrive."
He said on-farm water storages were in good shape, but pasture and fodder crop growth had been almost non-existent.
"We are the worst of anywhere," he said.
Mr Clydsdale said the May 25 Hunter Angus Breeders' sale gave cattlemen from across the state a golden opportunity to acquire some top-shelf genetics.
"There won't be any local competition at that sale, they (outside interests) can buy with confidence."
Cows and calves ranged in price between $500 to $1500, averaging $1100, while cows ranged from $700 to $1000 with a $700 average.
Steers sold from $250 a head to $810, averaging $639, while heifers sold from $430 to $720, averaging $530. Weaner heifers were very limited in numbers, with a $463 average.
