Scone heifers average $530, cows and calves average $1100

By Simon Chamberlain
May 18 2023 - 6:00pm
Davidson Cameron and Company, Scone branch manager, Warrick Clydsdale, knocks down this pen of Charolais-cross cows with Angus-sired calves at foot for $1350. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
The impact of a prolonged dry spell since last November in the Upper Hunter was realised at the Scone store sale, with only 241 head sold. There were 71 cows and calves, the most numerous in the offering, averaging $1100.

