THE market was firm at the 64th Nutrien Ag Braidwood Blue Ribbon Sale on Friday where steers sold to a top of $1495 a head.
About 1300 cattle were yarded which mostly consisted of black steers.
While cheaper than last year Nutrien Ag agent Charlie Croker said the market held up compared to other recent sales.
"We were really happy with the result," he said.
Mr Croker said there was plenty of interest in the heavier end of the yarding which held up.
"The light cattle and the Herefords were struggling," he said.
Read more: Tough day at Scone Store sale
Mr Croker said there was a discount for Hereford and Hereford-cross cattle but interest was still there with many going to backgrounders.
"There was good in company support, especially on the lighter end which propped up the market," he said.
Mr Croker said the yarding was outstanding quality.
"Especially given the season they were born in last year," he said.
"The cattle can almost sell themselves sometimes and that is a real credit to the breeders in the area."
Good runs of Angus steers more than 300 kilograms mostly made $1180 to $1495 while lighter Angus steers typically sold for $810 to $1280.
Runs of black baldy steers mostly made $1050 to $1240 and Hereford steers and other breeds sold for $700 to $1080.
Angus heifers weighing more than 300kg typically made $840 to $1110 while lighter Angus and Angus-cross heifers mostly sold for $625 to $950 and Hereford heifers and other breeds typically made $600 to $835.
Thomas, Katie and Sarah O'Brien, Braidwood, sold 15 Angus steers, 395kg, for $1495 and another 12 Angus steers, 349kg, for $1350.
Rodney and Naomi Royds, Braidwood, sold 31 Angus steers, 348kg, for $1395. The same vendor sold another 38 Angus steers, 313kg, for $1270.
Dorothy Griggs, Braidwood, sold 24 Hereford steers, 332kg for $1050.
Paul Hart, Braidwood, sold 12 Santa Gertrudis-cross steers, 284kg, for $980.
In the heifers J and J Reardon, Braidwood, sold five Angus heifers, 417kg, for $1110 and Brian and Sandra Callan, Braidwood, sold 12 Angus heifers, 317kg, for $1050.
A pen of 21 Angus heifers, 274kg, from RN and RK Laurie, Ballallaba, sold for $825.
Dorothy Griggs, Braidwood, sold 13 Hereford heifers, 246kg, for $670.
Brian Webb, Braidwood, sold nine Shorthorn-cross heifers, 351kg, for $765. The same vendor sold another nine Shorthorn-cross heifers, 272kg, for $725.
There was strong local support as well as buyers from the Riverina and Victoria.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.