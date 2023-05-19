The Land
Angus steers top at $1280/head

Simon Chamberlain
May 20 2023 - 6:00am
Nigel Richards, Green Mount, Goorangoola, sold this pen of Charolais/Angus cross heifers, averaging 317kg, for $830 a head. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain
Steers weighing between 200 kilograms and 280kg averaged 317 cents a kilo and ranged in price from 41c/kg to 361c/kg at the HRLX feature weaner sale at Singleton on Friday, where almost 480 head were yarded.

