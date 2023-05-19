Steers weighing between 200 kilograms and 280kg averaged 317 cents a kilo and ranged in price from 41c/kg to 361c/kg at the HRLX feature weaner sale at Singleton on Friday, where almost 480 head were yarded.
The yarding was a considerable drop from the 1200 advertised earlier in the week, but the sale result, according to Dillon and Sons' Kel Sullivan, was brighter compared to the Singleton prime cattle sale earlier in the week.
"It was a brighter (sale) than expectations after the fat sale this week," Mr Sullivan said. "It's a season we're having to live with, and it could have been a lot worse."
Growthy Angus steer weaners led the way with price trends, with the top-priced pen selling at $1280 a head. They were offered by Bingleburra Estate Pty Ltd, Gresford and averaged 415kg for a rate of 308 c/kg.
Bingleburra Estate sold a pen of nine Angus-cross steers, averaging 297kg, for $950, while a pen of eight steers, averaging 233kg, made $1870.
MCMXL Stevens, Wellsmore, Quirindi, sold a pen of 14 Angus-cross steers, averaging 287kg, for $1000 and another pen of 15, averaging 318kg, for $1100.
Two pens of Angus steers offered by Stamo Beef, from Chichester, near Dungog, were first off the rank. A pen of 25, averaging 354kg, averaged $1130, or 3319c/kg, while a pen of 23, averaging 317kg, made $1060 or 334c//kg.
Powerall Pty Ltd, at Bingleburra, between Gresford and Dungog, sold a pen of eye-catching 17 Murray Grey steers, averaging 337kg, that only made 281c/kg, or $950 /head.
DE and G Thomas, Carrowbrook, sold 16 Angus and Angus-cross steers averaging 243kg for $810 while a pen of 17, averaging 204kg, sold for $790.
Webber Rural, Paterson, sold a pen of nine Angus steers, averaging 318kg for $1100/hd, a pen of 14, averaging 287kg for $1000/hd and a pen of 15, averaging 260kg for $740/hd.
In Only 112 heifers were offered, ranging in price from 125c/kg to 312c/kg, averaging 255c/kg.
Nigel Richards, Green Mount, Goorangoola, sold 10 Charolais/Angus cross heifers, sired by a Minnie Vale Charolais bull, averaging 317kg, for $830/hd, while Bingleburra Estate sold 2 Angus-cross heifers, averaging 373kg for $900/hd.
