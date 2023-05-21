The Land
Charles Sturt University student Nicola Hartley receives Dubbo Regional Council scholarship

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
May 21 2023 - 3:00pm
Nicola Hartley receiving the Dubbo Regional Council Scholarship. Picture supplied
Nicola Hartley receiving the Dubbo Regional Council Scholarship. Picture supplied

With the goal of becoming a "transformational" leader in the classroom teaching high school students about agriculture and biology in regional and rural NSW, Nicola Hartley is set to become one of Dubbo's next generation of leaders.

