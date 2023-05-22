THE market was firm for good runs of cattle at Maitland on Saturday where weaner steers sold to a top of $1260 a head.
A total of 1000 cattle were yarded which Bowe and Lidbury agent Michael Easey said was mixed quality with some good quality runs of Angus weaners.
Weaner steers sold firm making $300 to $1260 while yearling steers were $30 a head cheaper selling for $900 to $1200.
Weaner heifers sold firm for $200 to $850 and 16 to 18 month-old heifers sold $30 cheaper making $700 to $900.
Three to 10-year-old cows sold $60 cheaper for $380 to $900.
Read more: Grafton steers to $1328
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers sold firm for $1000 to $1800 and PTIC cows were $50 cheaper making $400 to $1750.
Cows with calves sold for $800 to $2225.
Penshurt Pastoral, Gresford, sold the top pen of Angus steers to Clara Pastoral.
Pini Pastoral, Stroud, sold runs of Angus weaners with the steer portion making $1130 and the heifers topping at $800.
Mr Easey said there was good buyer activity with all pens having good competition with buyers from South Australia, Victoria, Southern NSW, as well as good local competition.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.