Queensland buyers place a solid floor in Grafton store market

By Jamie Brown
Updated May 21 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:00am
AJ & KA McIntyre of Pinkett were selected as the 'vendor of the week', at Grafton store sale on Thursday, chosen for their a high-quality offering of 27 Simmental-cross calves from their New England property southeast of Glen Innes. Photo supplied.
Grafton yarded 1505 head of mainly weaner calves on Thursday with Queensland demand placing a solid floor in the market as steers sold to $1328.

